FC Barcelona to Make Significant Changes Ahead of Match Against Real Valladolid

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is set to implement two major changes to his starting lineup, along with a tactical adjustment, as his team prepares to face Real Valladolid at Montjuic Stadium in La Liga.

Flick is facing the challenge of replacing teenage defensive midfielder Marc Bernal, who suffered an ACL rupture during stoppage time in the recent 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano. Bernal had been instrumental for the team, starting all three matches earlier in the season.

In a press conference, Flick expressed his disappointment at Bernal’s injury, stating, “In the Rayo game, Bernal did wonderfully; we are going to miss him.” He praised the teenager’s impressive performance despite his young age.

As Barcelona’s first manager to win the opening three games since Ernesto Valverde in the 2018/2019 season, Flick is keen to maintain the team’s positive momentum. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and the supportive atmosphere within the squad, particularly in light of Bernal’s injury.

Flick mentioned Marc Casado as a potential replacement for Bernal and plans to integrate him into a 4-1-2-3 formation. The new lineup will include Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde in the defense, with Casado positioned in front of the back line.

The midfield will see Dani Olmo and Pedri as the attacking duo, following their standout performance in the second half against Rayo. Ferran Torres will be benched to accommodate Olmo’s inclusion. The forward line will feature Raphinha and Lamine Yamal flanking striker Robert Lewandowski, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will lead the team as captain.

FC Barcelona hopes to secure their fourth consecutive victory of the season against Real Valladolid, a team that has a mixed record since being promoted back to La Liga. The Blaugrana aim to continue their strong start before the upcoming international break.