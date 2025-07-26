FC Barcelona and Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s Relationship Hits New Low

Barcelona, Spain – FC Barcelona’s relationship with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has deteriorated significantly, according to recent reports. Tensions rose after the club signed Joan Garcia and placed Ter Stegen on the transfer market.

At 33 years old, Ter Stegen is no longer seen as indispensable under coach Hansi Flick. The arrival of Garcia and the renewal of Wojciech Szczesny‘s contract have left Ter Stegen’s future with the club uncertain.

Despite being the captain and a usual starter before his knee injury last season, the club decided to market Ter Stegen. His contract runs until June 2028, but he has firmly stated that he does not want to leave Barcelona.

This decision has frustrated club officials, as Ter Stegen’s departure would have provided financial relief and reduced the wage bill. He was noted as a key player on the list of potential departures.

Compounding the situation, Ter Stegen recently announced his back surgery on social media before the club’s official statement. He claimed he would be out for only three months, complicating the club’s ability to register new players.

Hours later, Barcelona confirmed the surgery but did not address his recovery timeline, believing such details should come from medical staff. Team doctors indicated his recovery might take longer, leading to concerns about Ter Stegen’s announcement timing and its implications for club relations.

As these tensions unfold, serious discussions are ongoing about his future with FC Barcelona.