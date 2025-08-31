Barcelona May Start Champions League Away Amid Stadium Renovations

BARCELONA, Spain — FC Barcelona anticipates receiving approval to play their first match of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League away from home due to ongoing renovations at their Camp Nou stadium. UEFA, the governing body of European football, generally prohibits fixture changes, but exceptions may be made under the current circumstances.

The club has not hosted a match at Camp Nou since beginning a €1.5 billion renovation project in June 2023. They have been playing home games at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys while construction continues.

This past summer, Barcelona expressed hope to return to their iconic stadium at the season’s start, although with limited attendance. However, the reopening has been delayed to mid-September, and La Liga has allowed Barcelona to play their first three league games away.

The situation remains uncertain as Montjuic, their current venue, is unavailable for the upcoming match against Valencia on September 14, coinciding with a concert by Post Malone scheduled for September 12. Barcelona is currently considering alternative locations for their match against Valencia.

The Johan Cruyff Stadium, located at the club’s training ground, has a capacity of only 7,000 and does not meet La Liga’s specifications. Permits for playing behind closed doors at Camp Nou have also not been requested from city authorities.

Barcelona’s next La Liga home game is against Getafe on the weekend of September 20-21, and Champions League fixtures will take place between September 30 and October 1. Montjuic should be available for these matches, as no further concerts are scheduled there until May 2026.

The Champions League draw is set for Thursday afternoon, with the complete fixture list to be determined by Saturday. Barcelona must inform UEFA of their intended home venue by September 21. If they choose to play at Camp Nou, an inspection will ensure the stadium meets safety and technical standards.

According to UEFA regulations, clubs must play their matches at the same stadium from the league phase onwards. Any adjustments to venue arrangements are expected to occur before the knockout stages begin in February 2026.