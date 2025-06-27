Barcelona Nears Deal for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams This Summer

BARCELONA, Spain – FC Barcelona is closing in on a deal to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club this summer. The Catalan club’s renewed interest comes after previous attempts to acquire the 22-year-old failed last year.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has been leading the negotiations, but delays in finalizing the deal have raised concerns about a possible collapse. The club aims to complete the transfer before Hansi Flick‘s team resumes preseason training in mid-July.

The interest in Williams grew after Premier League clubs shifted their focus away from him in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Athletic Club is reluctant to accept anything less than the player’s €60 million release clause.

Barcelona fans have mixed feelings about the renewed pursuit after seeing their current attacking trio, including Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha, perform exceptionally well last season. Raphinha, who plays in Williams’ preferred left-sided position, scored an impressive 34 goals and provided 22 assists during the 2024/25 season.

Raphinha welcomed the prospect of Williams joining the team. He stated, “Any player who comes to the club to contribute is welcome. Anyone who comes with the mentality of working hard is good for the team.” He added, “It’s no coincidence he’s being considered to join Barcelona. He’s a player of the highest quality.”

Reports indicate that Williams has expressed his desire to leave Athletic Club, with sources stating that he has reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona over personal terms. The Catalan club plans to activate his release clause after June 30 to ensure it impacts the next financial year.

While the club has the backing of Williams, they still face financial hurdles to finalize the deal. La Liga president Javier Tebas has reminded Barcelona that they must adhere to salary-limit regulations, necessitating potential player departures to create space in their wage bill.

Williams, who has made 167 appearances for Athletic Club, made his mark by scoring 31 goals and assisting 30 times since his debut in April 2020. He also shone on the international stage, helping Spain claim victory in the 2024 European Championship.

Despite the challenges, Barcelona remains optimistic about securing Williams’ signature and integrating him into their attacking lineup, alongside Yamal and Lewandowski, to further strengthen their team.