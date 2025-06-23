Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji

Barcelona, Spain — FC Barcelona is reportedly close to finalizing a deal for Swedish youth talent Roony Bardghji. The 19-year-old winger currently plays for FC Copenhagen and is expected to join the Catalan club next month.

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the transfer is now in its “final stages,” with the last details set to be sorted out in the coming days. Bardghji is under contract with Copenhagen until December 2025, but he has indicated that he will not renew his contract, prompting a potential move for a few million euros.

Barcelona has been eyeing Bardghji for some time, as he is a player they believe can contribute significantly. Additionally, he is known to have supported Barcelona as a child, which may have influenced his decision to join the team despite interest from clubs like Porto and Tottenham.

Barcelona’s interest intensified after reports of a bid from Porto two weeks ago. The negotiations have accelerated as Bardghji’s current contract nears its end. He suffered a significant knee injury last season but made his return to the game in March, showcasing his resilience on the field.

Should the deal go through, he would join fellow newcomer Joan Garcia for the summer transfer window, just ahead of the new season.