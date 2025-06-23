Sports
Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
Barcelona, Spain — FC Barcelona is reportedly close to finalizing a deal for Swedish youth talent Roony Bardghji. The 19-year-old winger currently plays for FC Copenhagen and is expected to join the Catalan club next month.
Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the transfer is now in its “final stages,” with the last details set to be sorted out in the coming days. Bardghji is under contract with Copenhagen until December 2025, but he has indicated that he will not renew his contract, prompting a potential move for a few million euros.
Barcelona has been eyeing Bardghji for some time, as he is a player they believe can contribute significantly. Additionally, he is known to have supported Barcelona as a child, which may have influenced his decision to join the team despite interest from clubs like Porto and Tottenham.
Barcelona’s interest intensified after reports of a bid from Porto two weeks ago. The negotiations have accelerated as Bardghji’s current contract nears its end. He suffered a significant knee injury last season but made his return to the game in March, showcasing his resilience on the field.
Should the deal go through, he would join fellow newcomer Joan Garcia for the summer transfer window, just ahead of the new season.
Recent Posts
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km
- New Loquat Seed and Summer Harvest Event Launch in Grow a Garden
- Lawsuit Filed After Allergic Reaction on Singapore Airlines Flight
- FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Metallica’s ‘Mama Said’ Origin Story Uncovered in 1996 Interview
- Nigeria’s Hajj Commission Inspects Medical Clinics in Makkah
- The Weeknd Sets Attendance Record at Empower Field Concert
- Halsey Saves Videographer from Pyrotechnics at Pittsburgh Concert
- Rick and Morty’s Latest Episode Sparks Debate Over Sexual Content
- Shooting in Downtown Oklahoma City Leaves One Injured
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection: A New Hope for Fighting Game Preservation
- Final Season of ‘Squid Game’ to Premiere Amid Controversy and High Stakes
- Victor Palacios Joins Chespirito Series Rivalry