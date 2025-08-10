BARCELONA, Spain — Fans of FC Barcelona gathered on March 28, 1954, to celebrate the announcement of a new stadium set to replace the aging Les Corts. The communal excitement reflected a belief that the club needed a new home to continue its growth.

While the notion of a new stadium was tied to the arrival of Hungarian star players, plans were already underway before their signing. The transition from the field on Industria Street to Les Corts was significant, but leadership saw the new stadium project as essential to propel Barcelona even further.

The news of the groundbreaking ceremony was shared through Spanish newsreels, where it was reported that the club would construct the monumental Estadio Juan Gamper in Las Corts, adjacent to a maternity complex. Notably, though not officially confirmed, many assumed the new stadium would honor Gamper, the club’s founder.

Miró-Sans, then president of FC Barcelona, emphasized his commitment to completing the project by mid-August 1954. During the campaign, he stated his intentions clearly, even as local newspapers recognized the proposed name.

However, the regime under Francisco Franco posed significant barriers to crowning the new construction with Gamper’s name. Gamper, a Swiss national and a Protestant, was deemed unworthy of tribute during a time when such identities were seen unfavorably. Furthermore, Gamper’s tragic suicide in 1930 contributed to the stigma, rendering his legacy a taboo subject.

A letter from General Moscardó to Miró-Sans stated unequivocally that the new stadium could not bear Gamper’s name. The response confirmed the political landscape’s indifference to the club’s historical figures.

In a final attempt to link the stadium with Gamper, Marcel Gamper, Joan’s son, voiced his plea for consideration from club members regarding the naming decision shortly before the stadium’s opening.

Ultimately, the stadium was officially named the Estadio del CF Barcelona, with the now-popular Camp Nou name emerging later. While the club acknowledges Gamper through summer trophies, many fans believe the debt to him remains vast, highlighting the struggle of his identity amid historical challenges.