Barcelona Overcomes Early Setback to Beat Alavés 3-1

BARCELONA, Spain – FC Barcelona rallied after an early goal from Alavés to secure a 3-1 victory at Camp Nou on Saturday, marking a thrilling match in their quest for the La Liga title.

Alavés shocked the home crowd by scoring just 43 seconds into the game. Midfielder Pablo Ibáñez capitalized on a defensive miscue to give the visitors an unexpected lead on his 100th appearance.

Barcelona responded quickly, leveling the score seven minutes later. Lamine Yamal found the net with a strike from Robert Lewandowski’s assist, pushing a powerful shot past Alavés goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

The home team took control of the match in the 26th minute. Dani Olmo scored his first goal of the night with a precise shot into the bottom corner, assisted by Raphinha’s clever pass.

As the match entered its final moments, Olmo added a third goal in injury time, securing a comfortable win for his team. He completed a well-executed one-two with Yamal and finished calmly from close range.

Barcelona finished with an impressive 18 shots, but coach Hansi Flick noted areas needing improvement, particularly in converting scoring chances. “I’m happy we won the three points, but we must improve many things,” he said.

This victory puts Barcelona at the top of La Liga with 34 points, ahead of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. The club’s next challenge is against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.