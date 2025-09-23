Barcelona’s Pedri to Miss Ballon d’Or Ceremony Amid Recovery

PARIS, France — Midfielder Pedri of FC Barcelona is expected to miss the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday, despite being nominated for the top honor. The 22-year-old Spanish playmaker is one of four Barcelona players competing for the men’s award in 2025, alongside Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal.

Ousmane Dembélé, now of Paris Saint-Germain, is also in the running. Yamal and Raphinha are anticipated to finish within the top five. Despite an impressive series of performances last season that helped Barcelona dominate midfield play, Pedri’s absence from the Théâtre du Châtelet would be surprising, considering his significant influence on match outcomes.

Reports suggest that Pedri’s decision is influenced more by his recovery needs than by any injury to his pride. He is prioritizing rest and recovery, opting not to travel to Paris on Monday night, as he continues to mend from prior injuries sustained during a demanding first season with Barcelona.

Pedri remains the only outfield player from the club to have started in all five matches of the new campaign, missing just ten minutes of play. Meanwhile, Yamal is eager to attend the ceremony, with reports indicating that the teenage sensation will be accompanied by a group of 20, primarily made up of family and friends.

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid‘s star forward and a close friend of Dembélé, is also nominated but will not attend the ceremony in Paris. He confirmed that none of his Madrid teammates would be in the French capital, marking the second consecutive year that the team will skip the event after Vinicius Junior was not celebrated last year.

Despite Pedri’s anticipated absence, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick assured the club’s strong representation at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. “FC Barcelona will attend the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony out of respect for our nomination, and we will see what happens,” he told reporters this weekend. “Any player who wins the award deserves it. I want to enjoy the ceremony and show respect for our nomination and the winners.”