Sports
Barcelona SC Prepares for Key Match Against Macará
QUITO, Ecuador — Barcelona SC is set to host Macará in a crucial match for the Liga Ecuabet on Sunday, August 17, at 6:00 PM at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.
With the need for three points to keep pace with league leader Independiente del Valle, head coach Ismael Rescalvo plans to field the same starting eleven that recently secured a 2-1 victory against El Nacional.
The only adjustment for Rescalvo will be the return of defender Gastón Campi, who has completed his suspension after receiving five yellow cards. Campi has been a strong performer since Rescalvo’s arrival and has logged significant minutes in recent matches.
Leading the attack for the canaries will be Ecuadorian forward Miguel Parrales, while Octavio Rivero is still in recovery from an injury and Felipe Caicedo is dealing with health issues.
The confirmed lineup for Barcelona SC includes Ignacio de Arruabarrena; Gustavo Vallecilla, Gastón Campi, Xavier Arreaga, Bryan Carabalí; Jean Carlos Montaño, Jhonny Quiñónez; Janner Corozo, Braian Oyola, Joaquín Valiente; and Miguel Parrales. Ismael Rescalvo will serve as head coach.
Macará, on the other hand, will field José Cárdenas; Edilson Cabeza, Mateo Burdisso, Nahuel Gallardo, Carlos Cuero, Noel León; Luis Castro, Jean Estacio; Erik Mendoza, Juan Nazareno, and Jeremías Pérez, led by head coach Guillermo Sanguinetti.
