FC Barcelona Prepares for Preseason Opener in Kobe

Kobe, Japan – FC Barcelona is set to kick off its 2025-26 preseason with a match against Vissel Kobe. The game will showcase new signings, particularly goalkeeper Joan Garcia and forward Marcus Rashford, who is on loan from Manchester United.

Joan Garcia, a former Espanyol player, joined Barcelona after activating his €25 million release clause. At 24 years old, Garcia has faced a busy summer, and his LaLiga registration is still pending. His arrival comes amidst Marc André ter Stegen‘s recovery from back surgery, which may delay Garcia’s official inclusion.

Meanwhile, Rashford, excited for his chance to debut, has a history of impressive starts. He first played for Manchester United in 2016, where he scored two goals in a Europa League match. Three days later, he dazzled in his Premier League debut with two goals and an assist against Arsenal.

Rashford has also been impactful on the national stage, scoring in his debut against Australia in 2016. Most recently, he played for Aston Villa in the FA Cup this February.

Additionally, Barcelona will see the introduction of 18-year-old Roony Bardghji, who transferred from Copenhagen for €2 million. The young midfielder will also be looking to make an impression in the upcoming match.

As the team settles, the spotlight will be on manager Hansi Flick’s first lineup of the tour. The team arrived late in Kobe and had limited training time, having only practiced once before the match.

Unlike last year’s preseason, when key players were absent for Euro 2024, this game will feature many regular starters. The only notable absence is Marc Bernal, who is recovering from a serious knee injury.

Flick will have the chance to explore different combinations on the field as fans eagerly anticipate the new lineup.