Barcelona Registers Joan Garcia After Ter Stegen Injury Confirmation

BARCELONA, Spain — FC Barcelona announced Monday that goalkeeper Joan Garcia is set to be registered for the upcoming La Liga season, following a ruling on Marc-André ter Stegen’s back injury.

The La Liga Medical Committee has classified Ter Stegen’s injury as “long-term,” which allows Barcelona to use part of his salary to register new players. This decision was confirmed on August 13, just days before the league opener.

Initially, Ter Stegen hesitated to allow his medical report to be submitted. However, he later agreed, leading to a review by the league’s officials. Barcelona stated, “FC Barcelona hereby announces that LaLiga’s Medical Committee has ruled that goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen’s injury meets the long-term injury criteria established by current regulations.”

Garcia is expected to take the field when Barcelona faces Real Mallorca in their season kickoff. The Spanish champions will also work on registering other players, including new signing Marcus Rashford.

To facilitate the registration of players, Barcelona’s board of directors has prepared to secure a €7 million guarantee against future earnings. This is aimed at ensuring compliance with La Liga’s financial fair play rules, which have posed challenges for the club.

President Joan Laporta expressed confidence in the club’s financial strategies, while also addressing immediate needs to register players in time for the opening match. As the club gears up for the new season, managing their financial obligations remains a crucial priority.