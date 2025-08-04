Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season

TAEGU, South Korea – FC Barcelona continues its pre-season preparations on Monday as they face Daegu FC at Daegu Stadium. The match is part of their Asian tour, where Barcelona aims for a third consecutive victory after dominating Vissel Kobe and FC Seoul.

With manager Hansi Flick at the helm, Barcelona has looked strong, winning the first two matches of their pre-season tour. They defeated Vissel Kobe 3–1 and then triumphed over FC Seoul with a stunning 7–3 scoreline. The team is in good form, and Flick is expected to name an impressive starting lineup against the struggling South Korean side.

Daegu FC has not found success lately, without a win in 12 matches across all competitions. Their last victory came in mid-May against FC Anyang, and they are currently sitting at the bottom of the K League 1 table. The club lost 1–0 in their last league match against Pohang Steelers.

Flick is likely to maintain a similar starting XI to previous games. Key players such as goalkeeper Joan García, defenders Jules Koundé and Ronald Araújo, alongside forwards Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, are expected to take the field. Yamal recently scored twice against FC Seoul and will be eager to add to his tally.

On the opposing side, Daegu will rely on Brazilian forward Cesinha, their standout player, who has notched six goals this year in 14 appearances. However, they will miss injured players including Hong Jeong-un and Kim Jeong-hyun.

As Barcelona prepares for this match, they also look ahead to upcoming fixtures, including the Joan Gamper Trophy against Como next Sunday. With their pre-season form impressive, Barcelona aims to continue building momentum as they gear up for the beginning of the La Liga season.

Monday’s match against Daegu FC is set to start at 7:00 AM ET, and all eyes will be on Barcelona as they attempt to maintain their winning streak.