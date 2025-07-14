Sports
Barcelona Signs 19-Year-Old Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen
Barcelona, Spain – FC Barcelona has completed the signing of 19-year-old winger Roony Bardghji from Danish club FC Copenhagen for an initial fee of around €2 million ($2.35 million), the club announced on Monday.
Bardghji arrived in Barcelona over the weekend and met with his new teammates for the first time on Sunday. He has signed a contract that will keep him with the Catalan club until June 30, 2029. The deal with Copenhagen includes performance-related bonuses and a percentage of any future transfer involving Bardghji.
The young winger’s contract with Copenhagen was set to expire in December, which allowed Barcelona to secure him for a relatively low fee. Club officials see Bardghji as a promising addition who could contribute in the short-term, although playing time with the reserve team in the fourth tier of Spanish football has not been ruled out.
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick plans to evaluate Bardghji during pre-season training, which begins Monday. After assessing his performance, the club will decide whether he will remain with the first team or be loaned out for more match experience.
Born in Kuwait to Syrian parents, Bardghji holds Swedish citizenship. He was lauded as one of Europe’s top young talents after making a splash in the Champions League two years ago, but his rise was marred by an ACL injury sustained in May 2024. Before his injury, he scored 11 goals in the 2023-24 season, including a notable performance in Copenhagen’s unexpected 4-3 victory in Europe.
Bardghji returned to the pitch in March of this year, making six appearances in the Danish Superliga before the season concluded. Known for his speed and dribbling ability, his addition is expected to enhance Barcelona’s attacking options.
On a related note, reports indicate that Bardghji’s younger brother, Rayan, might also join Barcelona’s youth program, following the move to Spain.
Recent Posts
- Understanding the Controversy Behind the Gen Z Stare on TikTok
- Daré Bioscience Reports Positive Results for Ovaprene Contraceptive Trial
- Rivian Faces New Challenges Amid Subsidy Changes
- Menendez Brothers Secure Legal Win Ahead of Parole Hearing
- Storm Risks Rise in the Triad with Potential for Heavy Rain
- Active ETFs Surge in 2025 with New Strategies and Record Inflows
- Floodgate Operations Begin on Highland Lakes Amid Storm Warnings
- Powell Defends Fed Renovation Amid Trump Administration Criticism
- Trump Faces Revolt from MAGA Supporters Over Epstein Findings
- Barcelona Signs 19-Year-Old Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen
- Protests in Kenya Turn Deadly, At Least 31 Killed in Clashes
- Gold Prices Surge Amid Inflation Concerns and Economic Uncertainty
- Plug Power Secures New Contract, Shares Spike Despite Struggles
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings Surge to Over $760 Million Amid Market Recovery
- Bastille Day Brings Mountain Showdown at Tour de France Stage 10
- ICE Issues New Memo Allowing Rapid Deportations to Third Countries
- Evan Rachel Wood Confirms Absence in ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel
- New York Times Strands Game Offers Daily Word Challenges
- New Zealand’s Finn Allen Injured Before T20 Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
- Czech National Bank Invests in Coinbase and Palantir in Q2