Barcelona Signs 19-Year-Old Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen

Barcelona, Spain – FC Barcelona has completed the signing of 19-year-old winger Roony Bardghji from Danish club FC Copenhagen for an initial fee of around €2 million ($2.35 million), the club announced on Monday.

Bardghji arrived in Barcelona over the weekend and met with his new teammates for the first time on Sunday. He has signed a contract that will keep him with the Catalan club until June 30, 2029. The deal with Copenhagen includes performance-related bonuses and a percentage of any future transfer involving Bardghji.

The young winger’s contract with Copenhagen was set to expire in December, which allowed Barcelona to secure him for a relatively low fee. Club officials see Bardghji as a promising addition who could contribute in the short-term, although playing time with the reserve team in the fourth tier of Spanish football has not been ruled out.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick plans to evaluate Bardghji during pre-season training, which begins Monday. After assessing his performance, the club will decide whether he will remain with the first team or be loaned out for more match experience.

Born in Kuwait to Syrian parents, Bardghji holds Swedish citizenship. He was lauded as one of Europe’s top young talents after making a splash in the Champions League two years ago, but his rise was marred by an ACL injury sustained in May 2024. Before his injury, he scored 11 goals in the 2023-24 season, including a notable performance in Copenhagen’s unexpected 4-3 victory in Europe.

Bardghji returned to the pitch in March of this year, making six appearances in the Danish Superliga before the season concluded. Known for his speed and dribbling ability, his addition is expected to enhance Barcelona’s attacking options.

On a related note, reports indicate that Bardghji’s younger brother, Rayan, might also join Barcelona’s youth program, following the move to Spain.