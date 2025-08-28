Sports
Barcelona Sporting Director Deco Engages in Player Talks with Mallorca
Barcelona, Spain – The final week of the summer transfer window is heating up for FC Barcelona as sporting director Deco engages in discussions with Real Mallorca about potential player moves. According to reports from Catalan media, Deco held consecutive meetings with Mallorca on August 25 and 26 regarding the possible transfer of three young players from Barcelona.
The players in question include full-back Héctor Fort and wingers Dani Rodríguez and Jan Virgili. The urgency in talks suggests that a resolution may be approaching before the transfer deadline on August 31.
Héctor Fort, who is not part of head coach Hansi Flick‘s plans, is seen as a candidate for a season-long loan. Barcelona aims to provide him with valuable experience. Mallorca, eager to secure Fort’s signing, faces competition from Como, a team linked to Cesc Fàbregas.
In addition to Fort, Mallorca is also interested in Rodríguez and Virgili. Both players, currently with Barça Atlètic, expressed dissatisfaction with their prospects in the Fourth Division. They are looking for opportunities to play in top-flight leagues to accelerate their development.
Barcelona recognizes that the current midfield and attack depth limits first-team chances for both wingers. A move to Mallorca could offer them a better chance to showcase their talents. The unfolding situation highlights the busy nature of Barcelona’s transfer window as the club navigates player development and strategic loans.
