Barcelona, Spain – Marc-Andre ter Stegen, a key player for FC Barcelona, has reportedly agreed to join the Saudi Pro League once his contract expires. Local sources indicate that this decision comes amid the club’s signing of Joan Garcia.

Ter Stegen is currently on international duty with Germany as the 2025/2026 season approaches. While Garcia’s release clause from Espanyol remains unpaid, ter Stegen’s future is still uncertain. Despite being contracted until mid-2028, he is not immediately obligated to leave Barcelona, presenting challenges for club President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco.

In contrast, Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 in a few months, appears set for a smoother exit. His contract, signed in 2022 when he joined from Bayern Munich, expires soon. Reports suggest that he could also head to Saudi Arabia as a marquee signing in 2026, according to Al-Riyadiyah newspaper.

While there have been no official discussions between Lewandowski and the Pro League, they are anticipated soon. With the aid of his agent Pini Zahavi, who has a strong relationship with Laporta, negotiations may expedite.

No matter his eventual destination, he is likely to leave a legacy at Barcelona, boasting two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey, alongside his impressive tally of 101 goals. If successful in the upcoming season, he could add a Champions League title to his accolades.