Barcelona Tops Alavés 3-1 to Regain Temporary Lead

Barcelona, Spain — FC Barcelona secured a 3-1 victory against Deportivo Alavés on November 29, 2025, at Camp Nou, temporarily reclaiming the top position in La Liga.

The Catalan side faced a challenging start, conceding a goal just one minute into the match. Despite this early setback, Barcelona demonstrated remarkable resilience and responded quickly.

Raphinha became instrumental, scoring two goals before the first half concluded, which shifted the momentum back in favor of Barcelona. His efforts helped the team recover from an early deficit and maintain control of the match.

Notably, Pedri returned from injury, marking the first time in six months that he, Lamine, and Raphinha played together. His reintroduction proved vital, as he led the press and provided key assists, contributing to the team’s attacking dynamics.

Barcelona’s Joan García made crucial saves that prevented Alavés from extending their lead after their initial goal. The team displayed a cohesive performance, even though they started the match five minutes late.

Looking ahead, Barcelona will host an upcoming match against an undecided opponent on December 2, visit Real Betis on December 6, and play in the Champions League on December 9. In contrast, Alavés faces Portugalete on December 2, followed by a home match against a not yet announced opponent on December 6, and then they will challenge Real Madrid on December 14.

After 14 matchdays, Barcelona stands at the top of La Liga with 34 points while Alavés remains near the bottom of the table with 15 points.