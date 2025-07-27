Barcelona’s Young Star Roony Bardghji Impresses in Pre-Season Training

BARCELONA, Spain — FC Barcelona has welcomed young forward Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen, aiming to bolster their youth setup. The signing, made earlier this month, is part of the club’s strategy to nurture emerging talent.

Initially, Barcelona planned for Bardghji to train with the first team before transitioning to the reserve squad unless he made a notable impact. So far, he has indeed stood out, impressing coaches and staff alike as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Reports indicate that the coaching staff have been surprised by Bardghji’s swift adaptation to Barcelona’s distinct playing style. His ability to quickly think on his feet and execute plays has garnered him early recognition, with some coaches calling him one of the pre-season’s pleasant surprises.

Although Bardghji has yet to make his competitive debut for the first team, he has been building strong relationships with senior players, including Jules Kounde, Wojciech Szczesny, and Marcus Rashford, who are all residing at the same hotel on the city’s outskirts.

Known for his discipline, the young Swedish talent has consistently been among the first to arrive at training sessions, adhering to the standards set by head coach Hansi Flick. Additionally, Bardghji has started exploring Barcelona with his family and is actively searching for permanent accommodation.

Signed on the recommendation of Deco, Bardghji is already demonstrating his potential to fit in at the club. If he continues his impressive form during the Asian tour, he may secure a place in the first-team squad sooner than anticipated.