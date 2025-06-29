Sports
Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
BIRMINGHAM, England — Bare-knuckle boxing makes its return to the British Isles for a special event on June 28, 2025. The main event at BKFC 77 features Connor Tierney competing against Danny Christie for the vacant welterweight title.
Connor Tierney comes into the fight as a strong favorite, boasting eight wins in ten career bouts. In contrast, Danny Christie, the underdog, has previously fought for a title and has won five of his seven fights.
Adding intrigue to the event, Jamie Cox, a former Commonwealth light-welterweight champion, will make his BKFC debut against South African fighter Charles Wasserman. Cox aims to prove himself in this new arena of bare-knuckle boxing.
Another fighter to watch is Anthony Holmes, who seeks to bolster his chances in the tournament after winning two of his last four bouts by knockout. Holmes is expected to bring his counterattacking skills into the ring against Marley Churcher.
The Birmingham event will not only crown a new BKFC welterweight champion but also promises to deliver thrilling action for fans and bettors alike. Viewers can catch the excitement live on BKFC.com.
For those looking to place bets, NXTbets offers comprehensive analysis and updates on fight odds for BKFC 77. Remember to gamble responsibly and enjoy the event!
Recent Posts
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles