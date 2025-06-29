Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight

BIRMINGHAM, England — Bare-knuckle boxing makes its return to the British Isles for a special event on June 28, 2025. The main event at BKFC 77 features Connor Tierney competing against Danny Christie for the vacant welterweight title.

Connor Tierney comes into the fight as a strong favorite, boasting eight wins in ten career bouts. In contrast, Danny Christie, the underdog, has previously fought for a title and has won five of his seven fights.

Adding intrigue to the event, Jamie Cox, a former Commonwealth light-welterweight champion, will make his BKFC debut against South African fighter Charles Wasserman. Cox aims to prove himself in this new arena of bare-knuckle boxing.

Another fighter to watch is Anthony Holmes, who seeks to bolster his chances in the tournament after winning two of his last four bouts by knockout. Holmes is expected to bring his counterattacking skills into the ring against Marley Churcher.

The Birmingham event will not only crown a new BKFC welterweight champion but also promises to deliver thrilling action for fans and bettors alike.

