Bari Weiss Poised for Leadership Role at CBS News Amid Major Changes

NEW YORK, NY — Bari Weiss is reportedly closing in on a top position at CBS News, a move that has sparked concerns among left-leaning staff members. Weiss may be appointed as editor-in-chief or co-president of the network as it considers a deal valued at over $100 million to acquire her news outlet, The Free Press.

The acquisition and Weiss’ potential role come as new owner David Ellison aims to refresh CBS News and broaden its audience. Ellison expressed his desire for the network to improve its performance during a press meet in August after merging Paramount and Skydance. He stated that CBS News could “do better” in reaching wider audiences, though he did not elaborate on specifics.

Weiss, known for her controversial stances on topics such as free speech and Israel, previously resigned from The New York Times in 2020, highlighting issues of ideological conformity in the media. If she assumes a role at CBS News, it could change the newsroom’s traditional approach, leading to pushback from staff accustomed to a certain editorial style.

Insiders believe Weiss’ strength lies in her ability to enhance CBS News’ digital presence and appeal to younger viewers. Communications professor Allie Kosterich mentioned that opinion-driven content from Weiss could thrive in formats like livestreams and podcasts.

Despite the opportunities, the network’s ongoing struggles for viewership present a challenge. Recent Nielsen data shows that broadcast news reached a record low of 18.4% of TV viewership in July.

Experts warn that altering the newsroom’s direction could provoke internal dissent. Terry Moran, a former ABC News anchor, noted that Weiss’ involvement could introduce “healthy friction.” However, he and others caution that the existing audience’s loyalty to their preferred news sources could complicate shifts toward more conservative viewpoints.

The discussions between Ellison and Weiss have been ongoing for about a year, with meetings reportedly taking place at high-profile events, including the summer conference known as “the summer camp for billionaires” in Sun Valley, Idaho. Weiss’ potential influence on CBS News comes after the network faced scrutiny over perceived bias and has sought to enhance its credibility post-merger with the Federal Communications Commission.

Details about Weiss’ impending role, including her compensation and potential editorial strategies, are still being finalized, with sources indicating that a formal agreement might be weeks away. As CBS navigates this transitional phase, the internal dynamics and audience reactions will be crucial.