Entertainment
Barinholtz Hopes to Land DiCaprio for ‘The Studio’ Season 2
LOS ANGELES, California — Comedian Ike Barinholtz expressed his desire to have Leonardo DiCaprio join the cast of Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series ‘The Studio.’ Speaking at the Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday, September 14, Barinholtz called DiCaprio ‘the ultimate movie star.’
‘He’s very funny and cool,’ Barinholtz said during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. DiCaprio, 50, has yet to confirm any involvement in the series.
‘They’re just starting to cook right now and starting to get it ready,’ Barinholtz added when asked about Season 2’s production status. He remained coy about any rumors that might surface, stating, ‘I’ve heard rumors, but nothing confirmed, so I don’t wanna falsely tease anyone.’ He remains confident that the team will go big with the next season.
Earlier that night, the Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater celebrated the year’s top television talent. Barinholtz was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series but lost to Jeff Hiller from HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere.’
‘I really am trying to figure out how I get paid from this,’ Barinholtz said, laughing about his nomination and discussing potential branding deals. He is looking forward to turning his recognition into financial opportunities.
Barinholtz, who played Sal Saperstein in ‘The Studio,’ praised his co-star Seth Rogen and Rogen’s creative partner Evan Goldberg for their open depiction of the entertainment industry. He explained, ‘I think The Studio resonated with people…because everyone is just much more of a realist these days.’
He also shared that fans have been vocally recognizing him for his role, saying it is encouraging to hear people call out his character’s name in public. ‘It really tickles me,’ Barinholtz said. ‘If people call you out for a show that you love…it’s just gonna make you happy.’
