Barricaded Suspect Involved in Shooting Near University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shots were fired Tuesday morning near the University of Florida, prompting a swift police response. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. near 102 NW 9th Terrace, close to the school’s Human Resources building.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), the situation involves a barricaded suspect. Authorities reported that no injuries have been reported at this time, and the public has been advised to avoid the area.

Deputies were executing a warrant at the location when they heard voices coming from inside the apartment. They learned that the individual they were looking for was inside with a woman. After allowing her to exit, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the deputies.

All other residents of the building were evacuated safely, and the vicinity has been secured. As a precaution, West University Avenue has been closed between NW 8th Street and NW 10th Street.

SWAT teams have been deployed to aid in negotiations with the barricaded suspect. Officials are working closely with both Gainesville Police and University of Florida Police.

Details surrounding the warrant being served have not yet been disclosed, and the identity of the suspect remains unknown. Residents nearby are urged to secure themselves in their locations until further notice.

The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is home to over 61,000 students and numerous campuses across the state.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.