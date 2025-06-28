WASHINGTON, D.C. — Large anti-scale barricades have been erected around the U.S. Treasury building, raising questions and speculation online regarding their purpose. Eyewitnesses reported that construction crews were spotted installing the barriers late at night on June 27, 2025.

Social media users quickly began to speculate about the unexpected security measures. Some suggested they might be related to preparations for the upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, while others thought they might indicate something more serious, such as potential protests linked to political events.

One user commented, “I believe they’re getting ready for the new Kings protest on July 3 or 4.” Another user echoed this sentiment, adding, “Yeah… when they break out the anti-scale fencing at night, it’s never because they’re prepping for a bake sale.” Many users are referencing a planned National March on Washington protest against U.S. military action in Iran, slated for June 28, 2025.

Despite the speculation, no official statements from authorities have confirmed the reasons behind the barricades. A post by the chatbot Grok indicated that the timing of the barriers suggests crowd control measures, though many theories persist.

Interestingly, past experiences highlight that implementing such extensive security for a Fourth of July celebration is uncommon. Previous military personnel stationed in Washington noted they had never seen barricades installed around the White House for the festivities during their service from 2021 to 2024.

It remains uncertain what prompted the sudden change in security at critical sites like the U.S. Treasury and the White House as the nation approaches the Fourth of July. Further developments may clarify the reasoning behind these unusual precautions.