Barron Trump May Have Earned $40 Million From Crypto Venture

NEW YORK, NY — Barron Trump, the youngest son of the 47th President, may have earned millions from a recent sale of digital crypto tokens. A report indicates that the 19-year-old New York University student could have made about $40 million, or $25 million after taxes, from assets sold by World Liberty Financial, a family-run venture established just nine months ago.

The Trump family firm has seemed to thrive in the crypto market. In March, World Liberty announced that it had sold an impressive $550 million worth of tokens. During an interview in September, President Trump highlighted Barron’s interest and knowledge in cryptocurrency, stating, “Barron knows so much about this… He talks about his wallet. He’s got four wallets or something.”

According to a filing by the Office of Government Ethics, President Trump revealed he had earned $57 million from token sales. The documents also disclose that he holds a 75% stake in his umbrella company, DT Marks Defi LLC, with unnamed “third parties” owning the remaining 25%.

In addition to President Trump, Barron is listed as a “co-founder” of World Liberty Financial alongside his brothers, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Forbes reported, though without direct evidence, that Barron holds a 7.5% stake in the Delaware-based umbrella firm, mirroring his interest in the Trump Organization’s Washington, D.C., hotel.

The New York Post has reached out to a spokesperson from the Trump Organization for comments regarding these claims. Barron Trump is notably absent from the company’s sole SEC filing from October 30 last year. Additionally, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son, Zachary, are also listed as business partners in the venture. An analysis by Bloomberg stated that the president’s net worth has doubled since he launched his 2024 campaign, totaling just over $5.4 billion.