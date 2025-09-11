Barron Trump Transfers to NYU’s D.C. Campus, Resides in White House

WASHINGTON — Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, is not attending classes at New York University‘s main campus this fall as anticipated. Instead, sources confirm that the 19-year-old has moved to NYU‘s Washington, D.C. campus to continue his studies.

Classes at NYU began on September 2, 2025, but security officers at the Greenwich Village location have reported that Barron has not been seen there since the semester started. According to an NYU guard, he is likely taking classes at another campus. Officials have not disclosed which campus Barron transferred to, citing privacy concerns.

NYU’s D.C. campus offers courses in fields such as politics, public policy, and economics, which may align with Barron’s academic interests. During his freshman year, Barron lived at Trump Tower in New York while commuting to classes. His new living situation at the White House allows him to be closer to his parents.

A source close to Barron told PEOPLE that he spent his summer engaging in business activities and meeting with potential business partners. “He’s been actively working on his own financial interests,” the source said. Barron reportedly worked on tech projects and made plans to start his own company.

Barron’s academic journey began last year when he relocated from Palm Beach, Florida, to live near NYU’s campus. He completed his freshman year successfully, but instead of spending summer break relaxing, he focused on building his future.

Dating rumors have circulated about Barron, with some suggesting he has a girlfriend. However, a source indicated that he is currently not involved with anyone significant. “I don’t think that’s a big deal in his life right now,” the source said.

In the past, first lady Melania Trump has been protective of Barron, ensuring he adjusts well to college life. As her only child, she reportedly keeps a close watch over him to prevent any bullying or negative experiences at school.

Melania Trump has also recently taken on a more prominent role in political matters, participating in various initiatives and humanitarian efforts while supporting her husband’s presidency.

Authorities at NYU and the White House declined to comment on Barron’s campus transfer and living situation.