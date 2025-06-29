Entertainment
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Dines at Hampden’s Casa Bella
HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, visited Casa Bella Italian Kitchen and Bar in Hampden on Thursday to enjoy a meal. Known for his energetic pizza reviews, Portnoy is a significant figure in both Massachusetts and national pop culture.
Portnoy, a Swampscott native, has gained fame for his ‘One Bite’ pizza reviews, which have become viral sensations across social media. His reviews are characterized by the catchphrase, ‘One Bite, Everyone Knows the Rules,’ and have popularized countless local pizza spots.
Upon visiting Casa Bella, Portnoy shared a preview of his experience on social media. He posted an image of the restaurant’s sign with the caption, ‘Western Ma things.’ While it remains unclear which pizza he sampled, Casa Bella offers 14 varieties, including options for cauliflower crusts and is celebrated for its authentic homemade cuisine.
Casa Bella is located about 20 minutes east of Springfield and an hour and a half west of Portnoy’s hometown. The restaurant prides itself on flavor-packed dishes made from scratch, attracting both locals and visitors alike.
Fans of Portnoy eagerly await his review, which is expected to be shared on social media soon.
