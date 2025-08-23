Baseball’s Best Home Run Bets for August 22

NEW YORK, NY — The MLB’s schedule for Friday, August 22, 2025, features 15 games, with several rivalry matchups impacting playoff standings. The Arizona Diamondbacks look to build on their recent success against the Cleveland Guardians when they face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. The Reds are sending pitcher Zack Littell to the mound, who has surrendered 27 home runs this season, ranking among the highest in the league.

Among the Arizona players poised to capitalize on Littell’s struggles is second baseman Ketel Marte. With 23 home runs to his name this season and odds of +500 to hit another on Friday, he is a key player to watch. The SportsLine’s Inside the Lines team has identified Marte as a strong candidate for their home run betting picks.

On the offensive front, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates each game 10,000 times, has been successful this season, generating over 55 units in profits on its individual MLB HR picks. New users can benefit from special promotions and bonus offers as well.

This particular matchup has drawn attention for its potential for home runs, as Marte has a remarkable .311 batting average with a .998 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. Although Littell hasn’t allowed a home run in his last two outings, the majority of his home runs given up have occurred during road games.

Players like Seiya Suzuki from the Cubs, despite struggling in August, are also gaining traction. With just one home run this month but a strong performance earlier, he is seen as a solid choice at odds of +300. His history against lefties adds another layer to the betting analysis.

Others to look out for include Christian Yelich at +550 and Freddie Freeman at +375. Yelich has consistently shown power with 26 home runs this year, while Freeman’s history against pitcher Yu Darvish raises the potential for further success.

With insights from the SportsLine team, Friday’s home run picks promise exciting opportunities for bettors aiming to capitalize on promising matchups and odds.