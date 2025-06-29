Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Parker Dies at 74

PITTSBURGH — Dave Parker, a hard-hitting outfielder and a beloved figure in baseball, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. The announcement came just weeks before Parker was set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Parker, known as ‘the Cobra,’ had a stellar 19-season career, spending 11 years with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was named National League MVP in 1978 and won two batting titles during his impressive career, which included World Series championships in 1979 and 1989.

‘We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker, a legendary Pirate,’ said Pirates chairman Bob Nutting in a statement. ‘He had a big personality, and his passing has left an even bigger void with all who knew him.’

Born on June 9, 1951, in Grenada, Mississippi, Parker grew up in Cincinnati. He began his major league career in 1973 and quickly made a name for himself with his remarkable talent. His career batting average was .290, with 339 home runs and 1,493 RBIs.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed his condolences, saying, ‘All of us throughout the game are deeply saddened by this loss. We will remember the Cobra forever, especially as his name soon officially joins the legends of our National Pastime.’

Parker was inducted to the Hall of Fame by a special committee in December 2024, and the ceremony in Cooperstown is scheduled for July 27.

Former Reds teammate Barry Larkin said, ‘He was such a big dude at a time when there weren’t that many dynamic defenders and batting champions.’ Parker was also recognized for his athletic prowess and memorable personality, earning the respect of fans and players alike.

The Cincinnati Reds released a statement honoring Parker, highlighting his impact both on and off the field. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012 but remained an active figure in baseball until his passing.

‘He was larger than life on the field and had a larger-than-life personality, too,’ reflected Andrew McCutchen, a Pittsburgh veteran and former NL MVP.

Parker’s legacy in baseball is marked not only by his achievements but also by his influence on the game.