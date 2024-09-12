Politics
Baseless Social Media Claims Target Vice President Kamala Harris’ Debate Attire
Social media posts have circulated unfounded claims that Vice President Kamala Harris wore earrings equipped with audio devices during her debate with former President Donald Trump, allegedly to gain an unfair advantage. These claims reflect similar accusations made against Trump’s previous political rivals during past election cycles, but are not substantiated by any evidence.
During the debate held on September 10, 2024, in Philadelphia, Harris and Trump went head-to-head, under mutual agreement to avoid any pre-arranged prompts or staff communication during commercial breaks. Despite these agreements, social media users have suggested that Harris was fed responses through hidden audio devices, citing the Nova H1 Audio Earrings as a possible tool.
Far-right media personality Laura Loomer shared a side-by-side comparison on X, formerly known as Twitter, juxtaposing images of Harris and promotional materials for the Nova H1 Audio Earrings, which are designed with wireless earphones hidden within pearl earrings. Her post drew approximately 4 million views, despite lacking any factual backing.
According to Forbes, Malte Iversen, managing director at Icebach Sound Solutions, the creators of the Nova H1 Audio Earrings, confirmed the company had no connection to Harris’ debate appearance or the earrings she wore. The accusation that Harris wore these specific earrings was also rebuffed by visual evidence suggesting she donned Tiffany & Co. South Sea Pearl Earrings, which stylistically differ from the Nova H1 earrings by not featuring audio technology.
The Harris campaign did not provide a comment regarding these allegations. Meanwhile, Trump used the opportunity to further cast doubt on the debate’s fairness, with accusations during an interview on Fox News that Harris might have had prior access to the debate questions, without supporting evidence. ABC News, hosting the event, adhered to a strict policy that no topics or questions were disclosed in advance.
Polling analysis post-debate showed Harris gaining a slight edge over Trump, with bettors predicting her as the preferred candidate to win the forthcoming election. Commentators have praised Harris for maintaining composure and effectively countering Trump’s attempts to sidetrack the debate.
