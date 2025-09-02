Sports
Basketball Legend George Raveling Dies at 88 After Cancer Battle
LOS ANGELES, California — George Raveling, a revered figure in college basketball coaching, passed away today at the age of 88. His family announced the news on social media, noting he faced cancer with remarkable courage.
Raveling, a standout player at Villanova, dedicated over three decades of his life to coaching. He was the head coach at Washington State from 1972 to 1983, Iowa from 1983 to 1986, and the University of Southern California from 1986 to 1994. Throughout his career, Raveling accumulated 336 victories and was honored as Pac-12 Coach of the Year three times.
“It is with deep sadness and unimaginable pain that we share the passing of our beloved ‘Coach,’” his family stated. “He transitioned peacefully at 88, surrounded by family, love, faith, and sacred protection.” Raveling’s contributions to the sport extended beyond coaching; he authored two influential books on rebounding and worked as a color commentator for major networks.
In 2021, Raveling was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame, a testament to his impactful coaching career. He led Washington State to two NCAA Tournament appearances and earned accolades including the NABC Coach of the Year in 1992.
Raveling’s legacy includes not only his coaching achievements but his role as an assistant for Team USA, where he helped the national team secure a gold medal in the 1984 Olympics and a bronze in 1988. He was the first Black head coach in the Pacific-8 Conference and remained a champion for diversity in basketball.
In his family’s statement, they expressed deep gratitude for the love and support he received throughout his life. “Grief is the cost of love deeply felt,” they said, as they requested privacy during this difficult time.
Recent Posts
- Basketball Legend George Raveling Dies at 88 After Cancer Battle
- Joe Montana and Lamar Jackson: Hall of Fame Paths Compared
- Pegula Dominates Krejcikova in US Open Quarterfinals
- Anthropic Secures $13 Billion in Series F Funding, Valued at $183 Billion
- Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Exits Following Clash with Alex Jones
- Studio City Man Fights for Wife Detained by ICE for 30 Days
- Stars Shine Bright at the U.S. Open Over Labor Day Weekend
- Jessica Pegula Advances in US Open, Set to Face Barbora Krejcikova
- Stocks Slide Amid Trade Concerns and Rising Bond Yields
- Brazil Supreme Court Begins Trial of Former President Bolsonaro for Alleged Coup
- Klarna Targets $14 Billion Valuation in Upcoming IPO
- Will Power Departs Team Penske After Two IndyCar Championships
- Iren Stock Rises on Strong Earnings and Nvidia Partnership
- Voices Share Concerns on ICE Hiring Practices and Constitution Knowledge
- Judge Rules Against Trump’s Use of National Guard in California
- New DHS Rules Limit Disaster Aid for Undocumented Immigrants
- Heat Advisory Issued for Labor Day in Northern California
- New Program to Educate Students About 9/11 Launches Ahead of Anniversary
- Los Angeles Heat Advisory Issued for Labor Day Weekend
- Josef Newgarden Claims Victory at 2025 Music City Grand Prix