Ex-basketball player charged with assaulting girlfriend in Natal elevator

NATAL, Brazil — Igor Eduardo Pereira Cabral, a 29-year-old former basketball player, was transferred on Friday to the Dinorá Simas Public Jail in Ceará-Mirim after being arrested for assaulting his girlfriend in an elevator in Ponta Negra, South Natal. Cabral was apprehended on July 26 and had his arrest converted to preventive detention shortly after.

The Brazilian state’s penitentiary administration confirmed the transfer, noting that the facility does not have individual cells. Cabral’s defense requested an isolated cell for safety reasons, but their plea was denied. According to a statement from the Secretary of Penitentiary Administration (Seap), all transfers are conducted following strict protocols to ensure the safety and operational stability of the prison.

The assault was captured on security cameras and reportedly lasted for 35 seconds, wherein Cabral delivered over 60 punches to his girlfriend, Juliana Garcia dos Santos Soares, 35. Following the attack, she was hospitalized and underwent successful facial reconstruction surgery due to multiple fractures sustained in the incident.

In a text conversation, Juliana described the assault as stemming from jealousy after Cabral discovered messages on her phone. She recounted his escalating aggression leading up to the attack, revealing that she remained in the elevator fearing for her life. Witnesses also reported that Cabral threatened to kill her during the incident.

Police reports and the investigation led by Delegate Victoria Lisboa revealed a disturbing history of violence, including previous instances where Cabral pushed Juliana and even encouraged her to consider suicide. The case is being treated as a potential feminicide attempt.

The victim’s friends have initiated a crowdfunding campaign to help cover medical expenses, which has reportedly raised over R$ 60,000. Cabral, who stated he suffers from claustrophobia and autism spectrum disorder, has a history of altercations in prior relationships and has not faced legal consequences until now. The investigation continues as authorities focus on ensuring Juliana’s safety and well-being.

Juliana remains hospitalized as she recovers from surgery, with a planned discharge following her clinical progress.