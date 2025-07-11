Basketball Stars Cooper and Ace Flagg Host Summer Camp in Maine

ORONO, Maine — Twin basketball stars Cooper and Ace Flagg will host a two-day youth basketball camp at the University of Maine in Orono on August 9 and 10.

The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-6 and will run in two daily sessions: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The cost to attend both days is $249.

Participants will receive instruction from the Flagg brothers, who are originally from Newport, and a coaching staff made up of local high school and college coaches. Activities will include skill stations, contests, games, and lectures, all in a non-contact setting.

Camps will have a maximum camper-to-coach ratio of 10-to-1 to ensure personalized attention. Each camper will also receive a limited-edition Cooper & Ace Basketball ProCamp T-shirt and a team photo with the Flagg brothers.

“We want to make this camp accessible to players of all skill levels,” said a camp organizer. “Our goal is to provide a fun and educational experience for everyone involved.”

In addition to on-court skills, awards will be presented in each age group. Despite the current schedule, organizers noted dates and times may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

Cooper Flagg, who was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, and his brother Ace, who will begin his college basketball career at UMaine, have a storied athletic history. They led Nokomis Regional High School to its first state championship before transferring to Montverde Academy and winning a national title in 2024.

Registration for the Cooper & Ace Flagg Basketball ProCamp is currently open, and parents are encouraged to enroll their children soon as spots are limited.