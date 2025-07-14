Bastille Day Brings Mountain Showdown at Tour de France Stage 10

ENNEZAT, France — Stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France kicked off on Bastille Day, offering a challenging 165.3-kilometer mountain route from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy. The stage features eight categorized climbs and a total elevation gain of 4,450 meters, marking the first major test for the general classification contenders.

With 153 kilometers remaining, Julian Alaphilippe of Tudor Pro Cycling was caught in a strong front group of 19 riders including Victor Campenaerts, Ben O’Connor, and Ben Healy. Alaphilippe had previously attacked but faced increased competition as teammates heeded their directeur sportif’s advice to be cautious.

Just 2.4 kilometers into the first categorized climb, the Côte de Loubeyrat, the peloton pursued closely behind. Jonathan Milan, the green jersey leader from Lidl-Trek, trailed by 1 minute and 28 seconds, signaling a shift in strategy among contenders eager to capitalize on the mountainous terrain.

Before the stage, Tadej Pogačar, leader of UAE Team Emirates-XRG, discussed the day’s challenges. “We can see if we’re riding strong or not… I think we are ready today,” he stated. His main rival, Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike, emphasized the significance of Bastille Day, noting that the climbs would be a “very hard test.”

Both cyclists kept a close eye on each other throughout the race. The excitement of the stage is heightened not only by the elevation but also by the national pride at stake, with many French riders hoping for a standout performance. Alaphilippe, a fan favorite, is expected to be prominent in the competition.

Unfortunately, two riders withdrew: Georg Zimmermann from Intermarché-Wanty due to concussion symptoms, and Marijn van den Berg from EF Education-Easypost because of lingering injuries. This leaves 11 teams starting with seven riders each.

As the racers navigate through the demanding climbs of the Massif Central region, spectators are poised to witness the unfolding of strategies that could redefine the general classification standings, paving the way for the ultimate showdown in this iconic cycling event.

As Christian Prudhomme, the Tour’s race director, noted, today’s course is poised to challenge even the most formidable riders. “A mountain stage on Bastille Day… is likely to create some fireworks,” he said.