Bath & Body Works Announces Exciting Candle Day Deals Starting December 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath & Body Works is gearing up for its highly anticipated Annual Candle Day, running from December 4 to December 7. This special event allows customers to purchase their beloved 3-wick candles at a reduced price of just $9.95, down from the regular price of $25 to $50.

The online sale launches on Thursday, December 4, at 10 p.m. ET, while in-store shopping begins on Friday, December 5, at 6 a.m. local time. The promotion offers over 180 candle options, including new and exclusive scents that are perfect for holiday gifts.

Betsy Schumacher, Bath & Body Works chief merchandising officer, stated, “Candle Day is a cherished tradition that our customers countdown to every year. It’s the ultimate shopping event where we deliver high-quality 3-wick candles, crafted with innovation and artistry, along with new fragrances and exclusive surprises.”

This year’s selection includes fan favorites like Fresh Balsam and Winter Candy Apple, alongside new releases like Butterscotch Swirl and Rum Rum Reindeer. An exclusive Keepsake 3-wick candle will also debut during the sale.

The event has become a significant retail milestone for Bath & Body Works, attracting millions of customers yearly and even prompting line-ups outside stores before doors open. In the previous year, the candles sold during Candle Day could stretch approximately 1,700 miles, showcasing the craze surrounding this major shopping event.

With a variety of scents designed to fit every mood and moment, consumers can expect to find popular selections like Moonlight Path, Japanese Cherry Blossom, and A Thousand Wishes. These limited-time offerings are sure to appeal to both loyal customers and new shoppers alike.

For more information and to participate in the Candle Day sale event, customers are encouraged to visit Bath & Body Works online or in-store starting December 4. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save on your favorite candles this holiday season!