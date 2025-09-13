Sports
Baton Rouge High School Football Scores Update for Week Two
BATON ROUGE, La. (September 12, 2025) — High school football action in the Baton Rouge area heats up in Week Two, with several key matchups set to unfold Friday night. Teams like Central-Denham Springs, Mandeville-Madison Prep, and Broadmoor-Brusly are expected to draw significant attention.
This week’s spotlight includes a historic clash as Rummel takes on University High for the fourth consecutive year. The matchup has drawn interest particularly due to University High’s standout running back duo, senior Sage Ingram and junior Corbin Odell, who are famously known as “Fire and Ice.”
As the Week 1 scores roll in, fans will stay updated on the high school football landscape, reflecting on the previous week’s games which saw a few surprises. For instance, Acadiana High experienced an unexpected blowout while Lafayette Christian Academy narrowly clinched a win against a long-standing opponent.
Other anticipated games include Acadiana facing a challenging Zachary team and Vermilion Catholic aiming for redemption against Breaux Bridge. Lafayette Christian’s next game will see them travel to Carencro, adding more excitement to the Friday night experience.
The Friday night lights are set to shine brightly, as local teams battle it out on the gridiron. Stay tuned for live updates and scores throughout the night on our website.
