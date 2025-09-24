Battlefield 6: Experience Dagger 13’s Fight for Global Stability

REDWOOD CITY, California – Battlefield 6 promises a thrilling single-player campaign focused on Dagger 13, an elite Marine Raiders unit. Players will navigate intense combat scenarios against Pax Armata, a private military corporation reshaping global power, as NATO faces potential collapse.

The campaign returns to a singular narrative after the episodic format of previous titles. Players will engage in battles across three continents, from tank fights under the Pyramids to urban skirmishes in Brooklyn. Each mission will require players to step into the boots of different squad members, all dealing with the pressures of their mission.

Dagger 13 includes various unique characters: Haz Carter, a former quarterback who excelled in the Marines; Dylan Murphy, a courageous engineer; Simone “Gecko” Espina, a passionate recon expert; Cliff Lopez, a support member seeking adventure; and Lucas Hemlock, a mysterious CIA operative. The interaction among these characters will drive much of the game’s narrative.

Players will command their squad to engage enemies and execute tactics in real-time, using each character’s specific abilities. This dynamic gameplay is designed to emphasize teamwork, allowing players to flank, snipe, or use explosives strategically.

In multiplayer, Battlefield 6 connects with the campaign, as players will experience similar locales and situations in the All-Out Warfare modes. The game has built a reputation for its immersive large-scale battles, combining infantry, vehicles, and aircraft in various combat strategies.

Available for PlayStation 5 on October 10, 2025, Battlefield 6 can be purchased in two editions. The standard edition retails for $69.99, while the Phantom Edition, priced at $99.99, includes additional perks like exclusive soldier skins and weapon packages. The Phantom Edition also features a token for the Battlefield Pro Season 1 package.

With a focus on a traditional military narrative, Battlefield 6 aims to rekindle excitement in the franchise, inviting players back to the battlefield when it launches in October.