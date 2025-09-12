Battlefield 6 Introduces New Battle Royale Mode for Testing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — This week, Electronic Arts (EA) and Battlefield Studios announced the testing of a new Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 6. The testing will begin through the Battlefield Labs initiative, where selected players are invited to provide feedback on the gameplay.

The new mode aims to blend classic Battlefield elements—class-based squad play, vehicle combat, and tactical destruction—into a high-stakes Battle Royale experience. Developers are excited to see how players adapt these core principles in the new format.

The Battle Royale will feature a unique map developed specifically for this mode. Each match will hold up to 100 players organized into 25 four-player squads. The last squad standing will be declared the winner. A key feature will be the “deadliest ring” that instantly eliminates players on contact. Developers emphasized that players cannot escape once caught, increasing the urgency of survival.

Players will select from various classes before each match begins, with the choice remaining fixed for the duration of the game. This approach encourages teams to strategize based on their selected classes’ strengths, factoring in issues like combat and survival tactics.

Throughout each match, players earn experience points by completing missions and defeating enemies, with additional XP provided by Intel Cases scattered across the battlefield. Successful missions offer high-stakes rewards including weapons caches and vehicles, but challenges include potential ambushes from rival squads attempting to claim those rewards.

The combination of loot, mission objectives, and class dynamics aims to create a fast-paced and thrilling gameplay experience. “We are excited to see how players use the classes to build the most effective squads,” the development team stated.

As the testing period unfolds, the team will gather and review player feedback to optimize the Battle Royale experience before its full release. Gamers interested in participating in the testing can sign up through the Battlefield Labs website.