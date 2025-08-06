Entertainment
Battlefield 6 Open Beta: Early Access and New Features Announced
LOS ANGELES, CA — Vanguard Games announced today the Early Access Beta for Battlefield 6, starting August 7, with an Open Beta to follow on August 9. This phase aims to gather player feedback and stress test EA’s servers ahead of the game’s official launch.
The team at Vanguard has utilized Battlefield Labs to refine game mechanics based on player input. This open communication will pause during the Open Beta, with intentions to resume player engagement afterward.
Equipped with a closed weapons playlist option, the Beta will invite both new and veteran players to explore different playstyles. Gamers can opt for closed weapon modes or stick with open options to find what suits them best during their playtime.
Improvements have been made across various maps, like Siege of Cairo, focusing on enhancing player movements and combat pacing. Adjustments in objective layouts aim to create a balanced experience while adding better cover and redesigned turrets.
Vanguard aims to integrate revives into game modes, a change that seeks to enhance teamwork mechanics. Feedback on weapon balance has led to adjustments in damage calculations and enhanced clarity in the UI for better loadout choices.
New functionalities, like the Assault Ladder gadget, will enable players to reach previously inaccessible areas, promoting team-oriented play styles. The support class will see changes in how its supply crate system operates, enhancing gameplay flow for teammates.
As players begin testing, feedback will be welcomed to help adapt future content as the launch date approaches. Battlefield 6 is set to officially release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 10, 2025.
Join the early access and provide your input to shape the game’s future.
