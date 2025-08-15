Politics
Batya Ungar-Sargon Critiques Democrats’ Views on Crime Policy
Washington, D.C. — Batya Ungar-Sargon, a columnist for The Free Press, generated laughter during a Fox News segment when discussing the political repercussions for Democrats opposing President Donald Trump‘s crime policies. The discussion, led by host Raymond Arroyo, revolved around the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington and Democrats labeling such moves as ‘fascist’ and ‘autocratic.’
During the Thursday edition of Fox News, Ungar-Sargon expressed disbelief over Democrats’ branding of public safety as a right-wing issue. ‘I cannot stop laughing about this,’ she stated. ‘Why the Democrats would want safe streets to be branded as a right-wing concern is totally beyond me.’
Ungar-Sargon referenced a recent controversy involving actress Sydney Sweeney, whose jeans advertisement sparked significant outrage from the left. She linked this incident to the broader issue of crime, questioning if Democrats genuinely want appreciating attractiveness to be perceived as a right-wing value. ‘It’s so bizarre!’ she exclaimed.
She insisted that Democrats were not being forced into their positions, highlighting that they were making these choices themselves. ‘Nobody is doing this to them. No one is forcing the Democrats to fight ICE and side with illegal criminals,’ she said. According to Ungar-Sargon, these actions would have consequences for the party.
‘They are doing it to themselves,’ she added, noting that some Democrats were aligning with figures like Zohran Mamdani, who criticizes the current crime policies. ‘Of course they’re gonna pay a price for this because the residents of D.C. love this!’ she continued.
Arroyo agreed, suggesting the mayor and police chief were becoming warmer to Trump’s crime policies, raising questions about the potential impact on Democrats at a national level. Ungar-Sargon concluded that everyone wants a safe environment for their children. ‘Who doesn’t want their child to have a safe street to walk down?’ she asked, highlighting the general desire for safety in the community.
