Sports
Bay FC Aims for Playoff Position Against Chicago Stars on Sunday
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Bay FC will look to enhance its playoff chances when it faces off with the Chicago Stars on Sunday, August 10. The match will take place at SeatGeek Stadium at 2 p.m. ET as part of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).
Currently, Bay FC sits in 10th place with 16 points, just three points away from the final playoff spot. The team aims to capitalize on this opportunity against a Chicago squad that has struggled throughout the season. With the 2025 regular season well underway, each match holds significant weight in the playoff race.
Last week, Bay FC secured a 2-2 draw against the Houston Dash. Despite the draw, the team has recorded just one win in their last five matches, leaving them eager for a victory.
In stark contrast, the Chicago Stars have not won any of their last ten matches, with only one victory in the entire season, placing them at 13th in the league standings with just 7 points.
“We need to start turning our draws into wins,” said Bay FC manager. “Chicago is under pressure, but every game for us is crucial at this stage.”
Fans can expect an exciting contest, particularly as Bay FC boasts rising star Taylor Huff, who recently scored her first professional goal against the Dash.
On the other side, Chicago’s forward Ludmila is a player to watch. She has a history of multi-score performances and could threaten Bay’s defense if given space.
Notably, the two teams met earlier this season, where the Stars edged Bay FC 2-1, a result Bay will be eager to overturn.
With playoff implications on the line, this matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter that could shift the momentum for either side.
