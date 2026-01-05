Bay Area Floods: King Tides and Heavy Rains Disrupt Lives

MARIN COUNTY, California — King tides combined with heavy rain caused significant flooding across the Bay Area over the weekend, with Marin County facing some of the worst impacts. Streets, homes, and businesses in cities like Larkspur and Corte Madera were inundated, leading to road closures and business shutdowns.

Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, floodwaters overflowed Corte Madera Creek, rushing into the Larkspur Marina neighborhood. By noon, roughly half of the neighborhood’s streets were submerged.

Residents hurried to protect their properties as water levels rose. Colette Tanaka, a 23-year Larkspur resident, worked to keep floodwaters away, using pumps and sandbags. “We’re trying to keep it as dry as possible. This is much worse than we’ve ever seen,” she said.

Tanaka’s home is elevated off the ground, keeping her living space dry, but her garage was not spared. “I’ve got contractors coming tomorrow to see if we need to redo the concrete on the floor,” she added.

In the same area, parts of Riviera Circle were submerged under knee-deep water, making high-profile vehicles the safest option for navigating the neighborhood. Grant Grobecker, a resident checking on his family, noted the conditions. “My house is definitely doing better than a lot of these other houses,” he said, referring to the water levels near his home.

Despite some residents moving valuables to higher ground before the storm, concerns about heavier appliances remained. Grobecker pointed out damage to a door, expressing frustration over the flooding’s impact.

Nearby businesses also faced disruptions due to flooding. In Corte Madera, Big 5 Sporting Goods and Fitness SF closed as the waters rose. “We’ve never seen it this bad in our 35 years,” said Sebastyen Jackovics, co-owner of Fitness SF. Staff worked to keep water out while cleaning up damage that had already occurred.

Residents described Saturday as the worst day for flooding, with water levels slightly decreasing on Sunday. Dixie Hurst, caring for a nearby house, recalled the water levels reaching 12 inches in the backyard on Saturday.

As cleanup efforts paused, residents continued to monitor forecasts. Many cannot assess damage until the threat of more flooding subsides, expressing fatigue after several days of storms. “Talk to me next year, we’ve got a date,” Tanaka concluded, uncertain about future conditions.