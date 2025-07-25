Bay Area Health Officials Urge Vaccinations Before School Year

San Mateo, California – As the school year approaches, Bay Area health officials are emphasizing the importance of vaccinating children. On Thursday, July 24, the county Health Department issued a statement encouraging families to get their children immunized to prevent serious diseases such as measles, whooping cough, and polio.

“We want to maintain our high levels of vaccination coverage,” said Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana, San Mateo County Health Officer. “Routine childhood vaccines not only protect children from serious illnesses but also help every child grow up healthy, safe, and ready to learn.”

Health officials from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Solano, Sonoma counties, and the city of Berkeley support the initiative to ensure children receive their required vaccinations amidst rising concerns about outbreaks.

Meanwhile, federal health recommendations for flu vaccines remain under scrutiny. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reassessed recommendations concerning flu vaccines containing thimerosal, a preservative linked to autism fears, which may affect insurance coverage but does not remove vaccines from the market.

San Mateo County encourages families to consult with health care providers about flu and COVID-19 vaccines as an option, especially when the risk of these diseases is high. The county provides resources for more information and to report adverse vaccine effects.

In California, certain immunizations are required for children attending public and private schools and child care centers. As the flu season approaches, medical suppliers like GSK are already shipping out updated flu vaccines.