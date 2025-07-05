News
Bay Area Hosts Spectacular Independence Day Events on July 4, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Bay Area plans to light up the skies on Friday, July 4, 2025, with numerous festivities honoring Independence Day. Residents are encouraged to attend community events rather than lighting their own fireworks to ensure safety.
The Alameda 4th of July Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and is the longest in the nation, stretching 3.3 miles with over 170 entries and 2,500 participants. The parade is expected to draw crowds to the city.
In Danville, the parade starts at 9 a.m. at Hartz and San Ramon Valley Blvd. Meanwhile, the USS Hornet Museum will host a Steel Beach BBQ Party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a DJ, games, and free public tours.
Antioch will celebrate with a festival at Waldie Plaza beginning at 4 p.m. Fireworks will be visible at dusk, making for a lively evening of entertainment and local food vendors.
Another exciting event will take place at the Livermore Airport, where military aircraft and emergency vehicle displays will be showcased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Families can enjoy a variety of activities, including games and live music at Pleasant Hill, where the festivities run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A fireworks viewing party will unfold at College Park High School later that evening.
Other notable events include the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Shoreline Amphitheatre, featuring musical performances by the San Francisco Symphony at 7 p.m., and spectacular drone shows in Redwood City.
As the day concludes, fireworks displays will light up in various locations, such as Santa Clara‘s Mission College, Gilroy’s Christmas Hill Park, and Fisherman’s Wharf, where a fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.
The Bay Area’s Independence Day celebrations promise to be filled with fun and community spirit, offering attendees a memorable experience.
