Bay FC Defender Caprice Dydasco Achieves 15,000 Career Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (August 2, 2025) — Bay FC and Houston Dash played to a thrilling 2-2 draw Saturday night at PayPal Park as the NWSL returned from its summer break.

Bay FC took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Penelope Hocking scored in the 16th minute. However, an eventful second half saw both teams exchange goals. Houston equalized in the 72nd minute before Taylor Huff netted her first career goal in the 74th minute, giving Bay FC a brief lead. Houston leveled the score again in the 88th minute with a goal from Sophie Schmidt.

“A lot of positives to take from this game because I thought our attack was fluid, and the movement off the ball was outstanding,” said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. “We would have loved to take all three points, but overall, we had a lot of positives to take from this game.”

Bay started strong, with Hocking just missing the net in the 12th minute. She made up for it shortly after, scoring her fifth goal of the season, assisted by Racheal Kundananji.

In the 73rd minute, Caprice Dydasco made history by surpassing 15,000 career minutes on the field. Dydasco has been a strong presence in the league since her debut in 2015 and is now the 14th player in NWSL history to reach this milestone.

As the match progressed, Kundananji continued to threaten the Houston defense, nearly adding to the score in the 26th minute. Houston’s goalkeeper Jane Campbell made several key saves to keep her team competitive.

The match saw significant offensive efforts from both teams, with Bay FC looking to capitalize on their chances. Bay FC will continue their NWSL campaign next week against Chicago Stars FC on August 10.