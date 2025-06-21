Bay FC Faces Gotham FC in First Half Finale This Weekend

HARRISON, New Jersey — Bay FC (4W-3D-5L; 15pts) concludes the first half of the 2025 season this weekend against Gotham FC (4W-3D-5L; 15pts) at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The match is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. PT, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. PT.

After a narrow 1-0 loss to defending champions Orlando Pride in Week 12, Bay FC is eager to return to winning form. Despite the defeat, Bay FC outshot Orlando 20-7 and managed to maintain control of the game’s tempo. The only goal came from Barbra Banda after a quick restart caught Bay off guard.

This match marks the final game before the league’s summer break, which will allow teams to pause for international competitions. After this weekend, Bay FC will participate in Summer Series friendlies against Angel City FC on July 19 and Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on July 27, with regular league play resuming on August 2 when they host Houston Dash.

Midfielder Hannah Bebar is a player to watch for Bay FC. She has been a difference-maker since returning to the club after completing her master’s degree at Duke University. In the match against Orlando, Bebar notched a team-high 88 touches, created two chances, and delivered nine crosses.

For Gotham FC, forward Esther González is a key player. She leads the league’s golden boot race with nine goals and has recently scored two in a match against Utah. All four of Gotham’s victories this season have come when she has scored.

In their last match, goalkeeper Emmie Allen made her NWSL debut for Bay FC and impressed by stopping several key attempts. Following this match, Allen will join the U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team along with midfielder Taylor Huff.

Bay FC also struck a trade with the Washington Spirit, acquiring $25,000 in allocation money for an international roster spot over the next two years, bringing their total to six slots.

Both teams come into this matchup tied on points, with Gotham currently holding the eighth playoff spot. A successful result could propel Bay FC into playoff contention. They have recorded four victories and four shutouts this season, with Penelope Hocking leading the scoring with three goals.

Bay FC is looking to end the first half of the season on a high note against a Gotham FC team that recently broke a four-match winless streak.