Bay FC Loans Defender Jordan Brewster to Club América

SAN JOSE, Calif. (July 28, 2025) – Bay FC announced today that defender Jordan Brewster has been loaned to Liga MX Femenil side Club América for the remainder of the 2025 NWSL season.

Brewster, a key player for Bay FC, will gain valuable experience while playing in Mexico City. Bay FC Sporting Director Matt Potter expressed appreciation for Brewster’s contributions, saying, “Jordan has been a valuable part of Bay FC’s journey, and we’re incredibly grateful for everything she’s brought to the club, on and off the pitch.”

After beginning her professional career in Sweden in 2023, Brewster joined Bay FC for its inaugural season and has appeared in four matches. She made her NWSL debut in May 2024 and logged her first start earlier this season.

In her most recent match for Bay FC against Angel City FC on July 27, Brewster played 26 minutes.

Bay FC, founded in April 2023, is the 14th team in the National Women’s Soccer League, co-founded by soccer legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner, in partnership with Sixth Street.

The club aims to revolutionize women’s soccer and has already begun making an impact in the league.