Bay FC to Make History at Oracle Park with NWSL Match

San Francisco, CA – On Saturday at 1 p.m., Oracle Park will transform from a baseball stadium into a women’s soccer venue as Bay FC hosts the Washington Spirit. This match marks a historic moment as it is the first time a professional women’s soccer team will play at the home of the San Francisco Giants.

Bay FC, which launched last year, is striving to establish its presence in San Francisco after primarily playing in the South Bay at PayPal Park. This weekend’s game is not just a special occasion; it aims to solidify the team’s connection with fans in the Bay Area.

CEO Brady Stewart expressed excitement, saying, “This match on Saturday is going to make history. We will be the most attended NWSL game and professional women’s league match.” As of midweek, over 38,000 tickets had been sold, with expectations of selling even more.

Oracle Park will feature a festive atmosphere with DJs and local music, making it feel like a San Francisco event. However, the team faces challenges on the field, sitting tied for 11th place in the league and struggling for wins.

Brandi Chastain, a co-founder of Bay FC, sees this match as not only a celebration but a business opportunity. “This is not just a celebration. This is a business event, first and foremost,” she said.

The players are eager for the match, which they believe could change the course of their season. Head coach Albertin Montoya noted, “Washington Spirit is one of the best teams in this league. This could be a game changer.”

Fans in the Bay Area are already feeling the excitement, as Bay FC is making efforts to engage supporters through various activities leading up to the match. With multiple local players on the roster, the hope is to inspire a new generation of soccer fans.

Saturday’s match at Oracle Park marks an important step for Bay FC as they seek to solidify their identity and fan base in the city. As Stewart stated, “We are the Bay, and we want to bring our players home to play in front of their friends and families.” This game will not only break attendance records but also represents a new chapter for women’s soccer in San Francisco.