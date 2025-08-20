Sports
Bayer Leverkusen Nears Deal for Sevilla Defender Loïc Badé
SEVILLE, SPAIN – August 19, 2025 – Bayer Leverkusen is close to signing French defender Loïc Badé from Sevilla FC. The two clubs have reportedly reached an agreement for a fee of €30 million, including bonuses.
Badé, who is 25 years old, has attracted interest from multiple clubs, including Bournemouth. The English side has submitted a similar €30 million offer for the center-back. The decision on which club to join now rests with Badé.
If Badé chooses Bayer Leverkusen, he will gain the opportunity to play in the Champions League, a factor that could enhance his chances with the French national team. Reports indicate that Badé has shown a strong preference for joining Leverkusen, known as die Werkself.
The signing of Badé would mark another significant addition to Leverkusen’s defense after they recently acquired Jarell Quansah from Liverpool for €35 million. The team is looking to fill the gap left by Jonathan Tah, who departed earlier this summer.
With the Bundesliga season approaching, Leverkusen is keen to finalize this deal, further strengthening their squad for upcoming competitions.
