Bayer Leverkusen’s Schick Extends Contract Until 2030 Amid Team Changes

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen announced on August 4, 2025, that striker Patrik Schick has extended his contract with the club until 2030. This decision comes during a summer when several players have departed, making Schick’s commitment a significant boost for the team.

The 29-year-old Czech striker’s new deal will reportedly place him among the highest earners at the BayArena. Schick is also expected to be a key player under the guidance of head coach Erik ten Hag. Given this summer’s changes, he could be in line to take on the role of vice-captain.

On his contract extension, Schick remarked, “I want to and will continue to contribute my goals, that’s my strength. But I’m also looking forward to being a pillar in building a new team capable of winning titles. I like looking ahead. Bayer 04 is working intensively on putting together a top team for the future. I firmly believe that we will continue to play an important role in the Bundesliga and in Europe in the future.”

Schick joined Bayer Leverkusen from AS Roma in 2020 for €26.5 million. His tenure has seen ups and downs, mainly due to injury setbacks. However, last season marked a high point, as he scored 21 goals and assisted once in the Bundesliga.

Heading into this new season, the key questions surrounding Schick include whether he can maintain his form from last year and whether he will step into a leadership position, something previous coach Xabi Alonso hesitated to explore.