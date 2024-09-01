Sports
Bayer Leverkusen’s Unbeaten Streak Ends with Leipzig Victory
Bayer Leverkusen‘s impressive 35-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga came to a sudden halt on Saturday as RB Leipzig rallied from two goals down to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory at BayArena.
The match began with Leverkusen dominating play, and Jeremie Frimpong opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a precise low shot from close range. Alejandro Grimaldo followed shortly after, doubling the lead just before halftime.
However, Leipzig managed to shift momentum right before the break when Kevin Kampl headed in a goal during first-half stoppage time, giving the visitors hope as they trailed 2-1 entering the second half.
In the 57th minute, Lois Openda leveled the score for Leipzig with a strike from a sharp angle. Openda then completed the comeback with a remarkable long-range shot in the 80th minute, sealing the victory for Leipzig and marking Leverkusen’s first loss in the league since May 2023.
A penalty check in the closing minutes for Leverkusen was deemed unnecessary by the referee after reviewing the challenge on Patrik Schick.
This match not only ended Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak but also propelled Leipzig to the top of the Bundesliga standings with six points, while Leverkusen currently stands in ninth place with three points.
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s
- Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival