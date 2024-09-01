Bayer Leverkusen’s Unbeaten Streak Ends with Leipzig Victory

Bayer Leverkusen‘s impressive 35-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga came to a sudden halt on Saturday as RB Leipzig rallied from two goals down to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory at BayArena.

The match began with Leverkusen dominating play, and Jeremie Frimpong opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a precise low shot from close range. Alejandro Grimaldo followed shortly after, doubling the lead just before halftime.

However, Leipzig managed to shift momentum right before the break when Kevin Kampl headed in a goal during first-half stoppage time, giving the visitors hope as they trailed 2-1 entering the second half.

In the 57th minute, Lois Openda leveled the score for Leipzig with a strike from a sharp angle. Openda then completed the comeback with a remarkable long-range shot in the 80th minute, sealing the victory for Leipzig and marking Leverkusen’s first loss in the league since May 2023.

A penalty check in the closing minutes for Leverkusen was deemed unnecessary by the referee after reviewing the challenge on Patrik Schick.

This match not only ended Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak but also propelled Leipzig to the top of the Bundesliga standings with six points, while Leverkusen currently stands in ninth place with three points.