Sports
Bayern Faces Leipzig in Bundesliga Season Opener Tonight
München, Deutschland – The wait is over! Bayern Munich faces RB Leipzig tonight at 20:30 CET, kicking off the 63rd Bundesliga season. This match is broadcast on Sat.1 and Sky.
Bayern’s coach, Vincent Kompany, has opted for the same starting lineup that secured victory in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup against Stuttgart last Saturday, a match Bayern won 2-1. New summer signings Jonathan Tah and Luis Diaz will make their debuts in a Bayern jersey.
The starting lineup for Bayern includes Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Gnabry, Luis Diaz, and Kane. In a twist, new Leipzig coach Ole Werner has decided to start Xavi Simons, who has been rumored to want a transfer.
Leipzig’s starting roster features Gulacsi, Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum, Seiwald, Schlager, Diomande, Xavi, Bakayoko, and Openda.
As Bundesliga teams prepare for the new season, there are concerns about the dwindling market values of players. The current value of the Bundesliga’s top players has dropped significantly since June 15, 2025, totaling a decrease of 5.6 percent or about 260 million Euros. This shift highlights the departure of some valuable players to the Premier League, including prominent stars from Liverpool and Manchester United.
Despite recent boosts from promoted teams, this season’s player market health remains a topic of discussion among fans and analysts. The upcoming transfer window will be crucial to monitor as it may affect team compositions and market values.
